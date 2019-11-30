Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Man Found Unconscious On Ebony Street Last Night Nov 29th.

Man Found Unconscious On Ebony Street Last Night Nov 29th.
November 30
10:11 2019
Print This Article

Man Found Unconscious On Ebony Street Last Night Nov 29th.

Saturday, Nov. 29th. 2019 –

A man is in stable condition at the KHMH after he was found unconscious om Ebony Street near Public’s Supermarket on Central American Boulevard around 8:45 Friday night.

When Police responded to the report they found the man, identified as Julio del Cid, 30, on the street in a pool of blood, with injuries to his head. No details have been released on what is believed to have caused the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.