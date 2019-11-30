Man Found Unconscious On Ebony Street Last Night Nov 29th.
November 30
10:11 2019
Man Found Unconscious On Ebony Street Last Night Nov 29th.
Saturday, Nov. 29th. 2019 –
A man is in stable condition at the KHMH after he was found unconscious om Ebony Street near Public’s Supermarket on Central American Boulevard around 8:45 Friday night.
When Police responded to the report they found the man, identified as Julio del Cid, 30, on the street in a pool of blood, with injuries to his head. No details have been released on what is believed to have caused the injury.
ADVERTISEMENT