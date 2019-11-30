Belizean National Arrested By Chinese Authorities In China
November 30
10:12 2019
Belizean National Arrested By Chinese Authorities In China
Saturday, November 30th. 2019 –
According to a report from news agency Reuters, a Belizean businessman living in China was arrested on November 26 for allegedly colluding with the United States to meddle in Hong Kong affairs.
The Belizean has been identified by Reuters, quoting from the Guangdong Communist Party newspaper, as Lee Henley Hu Xiang.
The complete news article from Reuters may be found here.
