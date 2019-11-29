Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Another Tourist Dies From Traffic Accident

November 29
11:00 2019
Print This Article

On Wednesday, on the George Price Highway, three tourists were killed in a massive collision, while ten others remain hospitalized, receiving treatment for varying injuries. As we go to press this evening, the Reporter has confirmed the death of another tourist, also a cruise ship passenger just here for the day, on the Phillip Goldson Highway.

Details are still sketchy at this time, but sources say that the vehicle, a burgundy SUV carrying the tourists, reportedly four adults and three children, was travelling back to Belize City around 3:30pm when a tire blew out and it flipped. Unconfirmed reports are that a woman, not wearing a seatbelt, was flung through the windshield and died on the scene.

The tourists were reportedly travelling with a local tour guide, and reliable sources say that the guide’s license had been revoked, and he was not authorized to be shuttling tourists.

A Ministry of Tourism source, off the record, told the Reporter this evening that this death, coming on the hells of three others on Wednesday, is a major black eye for the country and there will no doubt be repercussions to the industry.

There were no reports of other serious injuries to the other tourists in the vehicle, which was completely destroyed.

