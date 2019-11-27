Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Two Men Invade Home With Babysitter & Toddler

Two Men Invade Home With Babysitter & Toddler
November 27
10:12 2019
Print This Article

Two Men Invade Home With Babysitter & Toddler

Wednesday, Nov. 27th. 2019 –

Belize City Police are looking for two men who invaded a home in the Belama Phase 1 area yesterday. A babysitter told Police that two men entered through the back door of the home around midday, tied her up and ransacked the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men then made off with some jewelry, a small amount of money in two piggy banks and other miscellaneous items.

The babysitter was assisted by a neighbor who heard her cries for help after the men left the home. Neither the babysitter nor the child she was caring for were harmed.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.