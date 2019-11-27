Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Man Abducted – Taken To Boom & Shot

November 27
10:39 2019
Wednesday, Nov. 27th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that a man is in critical condition at the KHMH after he was shot multiple times last night.

The victim, identified as Belize City resident Richard O’Neal, was allegedly abducted by three men in Belize City and then taken to an area in Burrell Boom where he was shot and left for dead.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

