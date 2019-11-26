Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Chaos At Pine Street Pre-School After M.O.E Intervention

Chaos At Pine Street Pre-School After M.O.E Intervention
November 26
14:49 2019
Print This Article

Tuesday, November 26th. 2019 –

This was the scene at Pine Street Pre School this morning. Police officers dispatched to keep the peace while Ministry of Education-appointed teachers removed teaching supplies after a dispute between the Ministry and the owners of the property – the original teachers of the pre-school led to classes being interrupted there and the children sent to other pre-schools.

Former Principal and co-owner of the Pre-school, Felicia Anthony told the Reporter that while she and the other two original teachers of the pre-school have received no formal notification of the reason for their replacement, they were notified verbally by a Ministry official in August that their licenses were not going to be renewed. Since that time, she said, the Ministry has allowed for classes to continue at the building which she and the former three teachers own, but those classes were conducted by four other teachers assigned by the Ministry. Since then, Anthony says, they have not collected any salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The REPORTER contacted the Ministry of education for comment on the situation, but none were available at the time of this news posting.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.