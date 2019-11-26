Tuesday, November 26th. 2019 –

This was the scene at Pine Street Pre School this morning. Police officers dispatched to keep the peace while Ministry of Education-appointed teachers removed teaching supplies after a dispute between the Ministry and the owners of the property – the original teachers of the pre-school led to classes being interrupted there and the children sent to other pre-schools.

Former Principal and co-owner of the Pre-school, Felicia Anthony told the Reporter that while she and the other two original teachers of the pre-school have received no formal notification of the reason for their replacement, they were notified verbally by a Ministry official in August that their licenses were not going to be renewed. Since that time, she said, the Ministry has allowed for classes to continue at the building which she and the former three teachers own, but those classes were conducted by four other teachers assigned by the Ministry. Since then, Anthony says, they have not collected any salary.

The REPORTER contacted the Ministry of education for comment on the situation, but none were available at the time of this news posting.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

