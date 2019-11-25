Monday, November 25th, 2019 –

Commercial boat operators must now follow a series of measures introduced by the Belize Port Authority for greater passenger safety on board their vessels.

Among the new stipulations is the need for third party and passenger insurance to cover for death or injury to any person or damage to any property that occurs on board a water taxi.

The new measures come as a result of the boat explosion at the Ocean Ferry water taxi terminal in May at the foot of the Belize City Swing Bridge. The incident claimed the lives of two little sisters: Kimberly, Guy, 8, and Yamiri Guy, 10.

