3 People Report Home Invasion & Robbery To Police

Monday, November 25th. 2019 –

Three persons have reporter to police that they were tied, gagged and robbed last night, (Sun. Nov 24th.)

A woman claims she was at home with a friend and sometime after 9pm. a dark male entered her home through the front door with a knife. His face was half covered with a rag.

Once inside he ordered the ladies to lay on the ground. He then tied their arms behind their backs and searched them for valuables. At that point, another resident arrived home and he too was tied and gagged.

The victims reported to police that thier cell phones and were cash stolen. Police continue investigating the incident.

