Chinese Businessman Murdered – Was It A Set-Up ?

Sunday, November 24th. 2019 – 7.30am

One man has been detained and another is being sought for the murder of businessman Zheng Cheng Liu, 28. His body was found between miles 4 and 5 on the George Price Highway around 9:35pm Saturday. Police were able to intercept his vehicle with one man inside and blood on his shirt, while another man fled the scene. Zheng Cheng Liu is reportedly one of the owners of the 88 group of companies on Central American Boulevard.

UPDATE – UPDATE – UPDATE

Sunday, November 24th. 2019 – 10.00am

More information has emerged on the murder of Chinese businessman Zheng Liu. Police say that on Saturday night Liu was at work when he received a call from a close associate asking him to drive out to the area near Old Belize.

ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4 The individual claimed to have experienced mechanical issues with his vehicle and needed to be towed back into the city. When Liu reached the location he was reportedly met by the close associate and two other men, one of whom pulled out a firearm and shot him.

Liu’s body was thrown out of his vehicle and the suspects drove off in it. Quick police response resulted in the vehicle being intercepted on Holy Emmanuel Drive and the detention of two suspects. Contrary to reports investigators clarified that Liu was not bound and the vehicle recovered from the scene belonged to one of the suspects. Several valuable evidence has been collected and police investigations continue.

