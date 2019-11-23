Collin Francis- Back In Police Custody, Facing News Charges
Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 –
Five months after the brutal beat-down of Nestor Jude Vasquez whilst in custody at the Queen Street Police Station, authorities have arrested and charged mental patient Collin Francis 29 for the crime of murder.
Late Thursday evening Police issued an All Points Bulletin for Francis arrest following his release from prison earlier that day for the attempted murder of nurse Augustina Elijio. Police sources say that he was arrested on Friday evening at his mother’s house.
