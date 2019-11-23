Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Body Found In Haulover Creek, Identified

Body Found In Haulover Creek, Identified
November 23
09:49 2019
Print This Article

Body Found In Haulover Creek, Identified

Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 –
The body found in the Haulover Creek behind the flour mill on the Phillip Goldson Highway in Belize City, has been identified as 37 year old Omar Gomez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police found the body yesterday morning (Fri. November 22nd) and sent out a public notice seeking assistance to identify the body, which had a tattoo that could assist in the identity of the man.

The notice said, ” Police is seeking the public’s assistance, The body of John Doe was found floating in the Haulover Creek this morning. There were no signs of injuries on the body and the only distinguishing mark was a tattoo on John Doe’s arm”.

Later in the day his sister, Rosalinda Cocom, identified the body.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police sources believe that it is a homicide investigation.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Alarm & Concern For Missing Fishermen – Mapp Caye Area Again UPDATE BELOW Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 – 5pm Concerns are mounting for Belize City residents Sheldon Gibson 22, Elijah Usher and another unidentified individual after they went fishing in the...
  • Collin Francis- Back In Police Custody, Facing News Charges Collin Francis- Back In Police Custody, Facing News Charges Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 – Five months after the brutal beat-down of Nestor Jude Vasquez whilst in custody at the Queen...
  • The Man In The Mirror The Man In The Mirror By: Dr. Abigail Joseph It’s nothing new to hear a disgruntled society use the blame game. We throw blame on everything and anything we can,...
  • Taiwan Comes Up Big for the BPD Taiwan Comes Up Big for the BPD On Wednesday, (Nov. 20th.) the Government of Taiwan gifted the Belize Police Department with the money to purchase a Coaster bus which will...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.