Body Found In Haulover Creek, Identified

Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 –

The body found in the Haulover Creek behind the flour mill on the Phillip Goldson Highway in Belize City, has been identified as 37 year old Omar Gomez.

ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4 Police found the body yesterday morning (Fri. November 22nd) and sent out a public notice seeking assistance to identify the body, which had a tattoo that could assist in the identity of the man.

The notice said, ” Police is seeking the public’s assistance, The body of John Doe was found floating in the Haulover Creek this morning. There were no signs of injuries on the body and the only distinguishing mark was a tattoo on John Doe’s arm”.

Later in the day his sister, Rosalinda Cocom, identified the body.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police sources believe that it is a homicide investigation.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This