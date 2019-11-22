Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

November 22
08:28 2019
Security Guard Shot Near Police Station

Friday, November 22nd. 2019 –

A security guard from Hunter’s Lane in Belize City is in critical condition at the KHMH after he was shot Thursday evening, (Nov 21st), just down the street from the Queen Street Police Station.

Justin Stephens, 25, was reportedly standing in front of a car wash on New Road just after 6:00pm Thursday evening when a gunman emerged from an alley and shot him twice – once to the head and once to the body. Sources say Stephens lost an eye, but is conscious at this time.

