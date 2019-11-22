American Charged For Fatal Road Traffic Accident

Steven Olivas, 40, a resident of Hopkins Village, Stann Creek was knocked down and killed late last Friday night as he was riding a bicycle about a mile out of the village. Police have charged an American/Zimbabwean for causing the accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvett told the media this week that Olivas was riding on the main road south of the village just before midnight last Friday when a white Range Rover struck him from behind. Olivas was flung a distance from the blue bike he was on. He died at the scene.

Mark Cairns, 57, an American who holds a Zimbabwean passport, has been charged with Manslaughter by Negligence, Causing Death by Careless Conduct and Driving with Alcohol Concentration Above the Prescribed Limit.

Cairns is reportedly a frequent visitor to Hopkins and was about to invest in a business in southern Belize. When he was shuttled to Belmopan to face the charges before a Magistrate, he was offered bail of $10,000 on the condition that he surrender his traveling documents. He met the bail and is scheduled to return to the Dangriga Magistrate’s Court on January 20, 2020.

