Belize City Family Launch Blanket Drive to Keep the Homeless Warm

By Michelle Sutherland

The Christmas season is for sharing, caring and keeping warm and this year the Molina Family from Belize City is doing just that with their annual blanket drive used to gather warm, snuggly blankets for homeless persons during the extremely cold season.

This is the third year that Orissa and her husband Xavier Molina have embarked on their humanitarian venture. Last year during the middle of the night they braced the freezing weather to distribute over forty-blankets and sweaters to persons huddled up on sidewalks and behind buildings.

Orissa Molina This year the Molinas are back at it again and the Reporter got

a chance to speak to Mrs. Molina on the objective of the drive, “It is really and truly to reiterate what we did last year giving blankets to the less fortunate people who are out in the street, out in the cold so that they can have something warm to sleep under. This year we decided to ask our friends and family and the country at large to join us in this effort.”

According to Mrs. Molina after noticing that the cold season arrived ahead of schedule she and her husband decided that it was the perfect time to launch their blanket drive and so to gather assistance they decided to post the information on social media. Within minutes they were receiving messages from interested persons who were ecstatic to jump on the bandwagon and help the less fortunate.

Mrs. Molina says that they have been getting queries from across the country and so to make the process of scheduling drop off easier they have partnered with several persons within the various districts. In Belmopan they have secured the assistance of Paul Lopez who can be contacted at phone number 654-0334, in San Ignacio persons can call 615-0433 to arrange pickup and in Punta Gorda, the number is 610-0978. In Belize City, Ms. Molina can be located at the Courts store.

Mrs. Molina says that if she collects more blankets than last year, she will be able to assist more persons, and so she is asking interested persons to dig deep into their closets and find blankets that they can donate.”We would want to appeal to anybody else who would want to do the same that they can within their own little neck of the woods and if they want to message us we are ready and willing to partner.”