A Challenge To How Petro-Caribe $ Were Spent Goes To Court

November 21
04:33 2019
Thursday, November 21st. 2019 –

Arguments in the Petro-Caribe case of Julius Espat versus the Government of Belize began Wednesday afternoon (Nov 20th.) before Chief Justice, Kenneth Benjamin. The case has to do with the government’s use of some $1.3 Billion of Petrocaribe monies for what Espat and the PUP feel there was inadequate accountability to Parliament.

Espat contends that the government could not spend money that was in the Consolidated Revenue Fund and that there should have been a Contingency Fund established for such spending. Espat said that he has asked, without success, to get a detailed report on how exactly the monies were spent.

Senior Counsel for Espat and the PUP, Eamon Courtenay, S.C., cross-examined Financial Secretary Joseph Waight, who explained that there were special warrants made out, as is the norm when there is a need for urgent or unforeseen expenditures. But In one instances during the questioning, Joseph Waight said there was a “slip” when no documentation was made out for some $100 Million that was used.

The case continues today, Thursday November 21st. and is expected to be completed today.

Additional information about the Petro Caribe in Belize may be found at URL: http://www.petrocaribe.bz/

