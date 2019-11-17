Proposal Made for Fewer Bullets for Gun-holders

Sunday, November 17th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali – –

Persons who hold gun licenses may very likely not be allowed to legally purchase as many bullets as before. This comes as a result of a new proposal which the Ministry of National Security has made for amendments to the Firearms Act.

The Ministry says that along with the Commissioner of Police, it will continue to seek ways to improve the accountability of license holders and gun dealers.

Anyone who wants to make comments and recommendations on the matter can direct them to the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Security Colonel (Ret’d) George Lovell via e-mail ceo@homeaffairs.gov.bz or phone number 822-2817.

