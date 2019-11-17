The incident happened around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon while Nunez and his son were sitting inside his parked vehicle on St Thomas Street in front of Bernice Yorke School. The two culprits approached the vehicle as Nunez was about to leave.

They demanded money and the gunman who stood on the passenger side door pulled out a gun and shot Nuñez.

Nunez was able to drive off and went to the KHMH for treatment. Police are investigating.