November 17
16:24 2019
Deliveryman Shot In Belize City

Sunday, November 17th. 2019 —
By Marion Ali – –

Delivery man, Issa Nunez, 37, of Curl Thompson Street, Belize City is in a stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh after one of two thieves tried to rob him.

The incident happened around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon while Nunez and his son were sitting inside his parked vehicle on St Thomas Street in front of Bernice Yorke School. The two culprits approached the vehicle as Nunez was about to leave.

They demanded money and the gunman who stood on the passenger side door pulled out a gun and shot Nuñez.

Nunez was able to drive off and went to the KHMH for treatment. Police are investigating.

