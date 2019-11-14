City Hall Is Up Against A Seasoned Legal Team, In Candice Miller Saga

The fascinating drama of how a former city administrator lost her job and sued the City for almost $400,000.00 is by now known by all Belizeans and City residents.

After the decision on October 4th. 2019 by Supreme Court Justice Courtney Abel, Candice Miller calmly walked down the steps of the supreme court and into a gratifying sunset of victory, in the wrongful termination lawsuit.

On Monday November 11th. her legal team somehow filled the legal documents and Bailiffs descended on the City's main works-compound at mile 4 1/2 on the Western Hwy. to seize assets (aka/ crowfoot)

Although the City Council had indicated that they intended to file an appeal, it is thus far evident that the 21 days period to file an appeal after the judgement has lapsed and the City’s assets are in real jeopardy, since 21 business days from the date of the judgement would be Monday November 4th. 2019.

The laws of Belize, as pertaining to the seizure of assets to satisfy a judgement is crystal clear, and the courts and or Bailiffs could not have proceeded with a court order to CROWFOOT Assets if the appeal grace period had not lapsed.

