In a SIGN-OF-TIMES, of the new digital age of our global-village, the fastest growing digital video platform in the world ‘YouTube’ issued a notice today that affects everyone who have or will upload a video to YouTube.

The primary focus of the notice is ‘Compliance with COPPA’ or the requirements of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. Of the United States. Which states that all videos and other digital content on YouTube must be tagged with an indication that is made for kids, or Not. It is a feature that you will have to mark in the Audience selector options after you upload your video(s) to YouTube.

No matter where in the world you are, these requirements will apply to anyone that uploads a video to YouTube. The YouTube notice said

“ These changes are required as part of a settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and NY Attorney General, and will help you comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and/or other applicable laws.”

The Notice Also Stated:

Starting today, all creators are required to mark their content as made for kids or not made for kids in YouTube Studio.

Starting in January: we will limit the data we collect on made for kids content to comply with the law. This means we will disable personalized ads on this content (which affects revenue for creators making content for kids), as well as certain features like comments, notifications and others”.

As I wrote this article I could not help myself from commenting on these sign-of-the-times in our digital global village, even as minor a note that it is, and after careful review of the U.S Law, COPPA, I think it is a good thing, that, although it was created in the United States and is a U.S Law, it does protect all children around the world form non appropriate content.

FACTS ABOUT YouTube: Did You Know



YouTube has 1.8 billion monthly active visitors 75% of millennial’s prefer watching YouTube to watching television 500 hours of video are uploaded on YouTube every minute 1 billion hours of YouTube videos are watched daily YouTube is localized in 88 countries 75% of YouTube users are men 70% of viewers use YouTube to help solve a problem

Research URL Links: Wiki Tech Jury

