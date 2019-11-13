Driver Survives Infamous ‘Dead-Mans-Curve’ On Hwy.
November 13
09:52 2019
Wednesday, November 13th. 2019 –
A man was seriously injured in a road traffic accident which occurred on Tuesday night (November 12th.) at approximately 7:30pm. He has been identified as Ernesto Lewis, 33. Lewis was driving his Nissan Altima toward east-bound on the Western Hwy. heading towards Belmopan when he crashed into a truck heading west-bound toward Benque.
The accident happened at the S-curve between Mile 53/54 in Teakettle. Lewis was badly injured in the head-on collision, and was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital unresponsive but alive.
