Wednesday, November 13th. 2019 –

Three persons have been detained for questioning following an armed robbery in San Ignacio on Tuesday. According to reports, around 12:45pm two men entered J&A Shop on Flamingo Avenue, one armed with a machete and the other with a handgun.

The robber with the handgun hit the proprietor in the head while the other went behind the counter and took all the cash from the drawer. The men then escaped with an undisclosed sum of money. The Belize Police Department continues to advise shopkeepers, business owners and the general public to remain vigilant.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This