2 Men Charged For The Murder Of Lee Lopez

Wednesday, November 13th. 2019 –

Police have confirmed that two men have been charged for the murder of Lee Lopez, the Ladyville handyman who was stabbed on Sunday.

Today Jason Garcia, 27, and a minor, 17, both residents of Ladyville, were formally arrested and charged. It is expected that they will be arraigned and remanded today.

