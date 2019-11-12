The War With Candice’s Legal Team, CitCo Files Counter Maneuvers

Tuesday, November 12th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that attorneys acting for the Belize City Council have filed an application to stay the crow-footing of Council assets by former Administration Candice Miller.

That application is currently before the Court of Justice Courtney Abel, but there is no indication yet of when that matter will be heard. Until that time, and pending that decision, sources say that Miller is within her legal rights.

Attorneys have also filed their appeal of the judgment of Justice Abel which found that Miller was owed almost $400,000 after her services were terminated by the Council.

