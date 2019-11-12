Fire In Benque Viejo Destroys House

Investigators believe that faulty electrical wiring may have caused a fire which totally destroyed a house in Benque Viejo on Monday night. Around 9:25 Police were called to Pedro Guerra Street where they saw the 20ft.×15ft. wooden structure engulfed in flames.

A neighbor reported that she heard an explosion just before the fire was discovered. Nobody was injured and the cost of the damage has not been determined yet.

