Evo Morales Lands In Mexico After Political Asylum Is Offered
November 12
15:08 2019
Tuesday, November 12th. 2019 –

Earlier today (Tuesday, Nov. 12) the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales arrived at the airport in Mexico City, after Mexico granted him political asylum.

Mr. Evo Morales served as the first socialist president of Bolivia for 13 1/2 years. He became president of the south American nation of 10 million people in January 2006.

Mr Morales resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election result.

After arriving at the airport, Morales gave a brief press conference in which he stated “he was forced to stand down but did so willingly “so there would be no more bloodshed”. According to the BBC.

The BBC Report said,
“The result was called into question by the Organization of American States, a regional body, which had found “clear manipulation” and called for the result to be annulled.

In response, Mr Morales agreed to hold fresh elections. But his main rival, Carlos Mesa – who came second in the vote – said Mr Morales should not stand in any new vote.

The chief of the armed forces, Gen Williams Kaliman, then urged Mr Morales to step down in the interests of peace and stability”.

