Monday, November 11th. 2019 –

Police say that they have detained two men and are looking for another following the murder of Ladyville handyman Lee Lopez, 41, on Sunday.

Investigators say that the men were drinking together when a fight started, and that is when one of the men allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Lopez multiple times, killing him on the spot.

