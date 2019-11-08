A video recording that circulated this week with a group of people engaged in sexual activities on board a catamaran raised concern among those who saw the recording; and while many might view the activity as totally immoral and downright cheap, it is not a crime, according to the Attorney General, once the activity is done in a private setting.

Today CEO in the Ministry of tourism, Yashin Dujon, told the Reporter that “the Ministry was in shock at the videos going viral and the behavior exhibited. The Ministry does not support, promote or endorse this type of tourism.” While the recording showed people engaged in explicit sexual activity in open air on the upper deck of a catamaran, there was no other vessel and no one else around, which would have rendered the group’s behavior criminal.

“The real problem may be that those consenting adults did not want to be videoed,” Attorney General, Mike Peyrefitte said when we contacted him for a legal perspective. “Grown people have rights. I saw the video. It’s all consenting adults on a boat that they rent and they choose to have sex in the privacy of the boat. I don’t see how that is a crime…unless somebody on the boat comes forward and says they were offended or they didn’t like it,” he added.

When asked if there is room for what is loosely termed ‘sex tourism’ in Belize, Dujon asserted that “I do not see it in our national product. Our product has enjoyed extreme success by focusing on Belizean heritage, culture and natural assets. Frankly, it can be a dangerous area to enter, as various countries which allow ‘sex tourism’ have also been faced with human trafficking and sex slavery issues. We in Belize are just not ready for that.”

Weighing in after the video went viral, one of the partners of Pan D Joyride Catamaran Excursion assured people on their private Facebook page that they properly clean and sanitize all their boats every week, just in the event the vessels are used for such activities.

The businesswoman told the Reporter that they are not acknowledging that it was one of their vessels that was on that cruise and that she only made the post after people started to say that the vessel looked like one of theirs. She also informed that the video that was recorded and circulated could not have been recorded by any member of their crew because the crew is stationed on the lower deck of the boats, while the guests occupy the upper deck.

“Nobody on our crew would share videos like that. They are not allowed up on the top deck. And we can’t ask people when we’re renting our boats – ‘do you intend to have sex on our boat?'” she concluded.

