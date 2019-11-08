Friday, November 8th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed the murder of a man in Belize City last night. Just after 9:00 Police were called to a swampy area in the Raccoon Street Extension near Fire Lane where they saw the body of Alrick Carcamo, 29. He was seen with one gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Preliminary investigations reveal that around 8:40 Carcamo was on the street when a masked gunman came from between two buildings and fired at him. Carcamo managed to run a short distance before he collapsed in the swampy lot on Fire Lane where he was found.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This