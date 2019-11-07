Dream Like-City Nightclub Robbed In Brazen Hold-up

Thursday, November 7th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that popular and controversial nightclub Dream Like City was robbed last night. According to reports, four men entered the club around 9:30, two armed with guns and one with a knife. The men then proceeded to rob the establishment and customers inside of cash, documents, jewelry and cell phones before fleeing in a vehicle parked outside.

