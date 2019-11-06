18 yr. Old Male Reported Missing By His Family
November 06
10:40 2019
Wednesday, November 6th. 2019 –
Jaswant Brooks, 18, has been missing since Nov 5th 2019. He was last seen in the Lake Independence area around 11:00 a.m. and has not returned home.
His family members are concerned. If you have any information on Jaswant’s whereabouts kindly contact 629 7970 or 631 7793 or call the nearest police station, 911, or 922 Tips!
