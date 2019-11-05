Another Shooting, Eric Tillett Critical At KHMH
November 05
07:32 2019
Another Shooting, Eric Tillett Critical At KHMH
Tuesday, November 5th. 2019 –
The Reporter has confirmed that the man shot in Belize City last night was Eric Tillett, 27. Tillett was reportedly standing near Lavender Street in the St. Martin de Porres area around 6:15pm. when he was approached by a man who fired multiple shots at him. Tillett managed to jump a fence into his yard to escape the shooter. He was rushed to the KHMH and is listed in critical condition.
ADVERTISEMENTS
More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This