Police Avert Revenge Warfare In The City, After Gun Battle In Boom
November 04
2019
Police Avert Revenge Warfare In The City, After Gun Battle In Boom

Monday, November 4th. 2019 –

Last night Police on the north-side of Belize City were placed on alert after shootings in Boom which left one man, Aaron Baptist, dead and Kyle Pinkard shot to the body.

Pinkard was admitted to the KHMH in stable condition, and sources say that Police got word that persons were headed to that location to cause trouble. We are awaiting official details which will provide some clarity on what happened in Boom last night.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

