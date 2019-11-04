Hit-&-Run In Orange Walk District

Monday, November 4th. 2019 –

A man is dead after he was knocked down last night in San Jose, Orange Walk District. Police believe that the man identified as Jose Antonio Sanker, 40, was riding his bicycle near the entrance of San Jose when he was hit by a vehicle which collided into the rear of his bicycle.

The vehicle did not stop. Sanker received massive head injuries and was pronounced dead at the Northern Regional Hospital. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle which is said to have fled in the direction of Orange Walk Town.

