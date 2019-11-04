Flash Flood In Some Western Villages & Roads

Monday, November 4th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that NEMO mobilized this morning around 3:30am. after receiving a call from residents of San Jose Succotz informing them of flash flooding in the village. We were told by an official from NEMO that there is at least two feet of water on the road between San Jose Succotz and Benque, and the flooding has been more serious in Benque, with at least 20 families affected.

NEMO is currently conducting an assessment and the water is receding slowly due to poor drainage and small culverts compared to the volume of water caused by consistent rains over the past two days.

NEMO is anticipating that by 11:00 today the low-lying bridge in San Ignacio will be covered by water, and residents are asked to exercise caution.

