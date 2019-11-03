UDP Convention Takes Over The Civic With Huge Turnout

Sunday, November 3rd. 2019 –

The official U.D.P. leadership campaign launch of John Saldivar is currently underway at the Belize Civic Center. It is a significant show of force by the leadership aspirant, and representative of Belmopan. While we have not yet been able to take a count of the Area Representatives and Standard Bearers present, we estimate that there are close to 3000 people assembled.