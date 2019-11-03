One of Two Suspects Charged For Darren Gentle’s Murder

Orange Walk police have managed to formally arrest and charge one of two suspects believed to be responsible for last week’s murder of Darren Gentle.

On Monday, police charged Micheal McDougall 28 with murder. McDougall was arraigned later that day in the Orange Walk Magistrate Court and remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until his next court appearance.

Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, ACP Joseph Myvett, told reporters that the police investigation continues as they believe another person was involved in the crime.

On the night of October 23rd, Gentle’s lifeless body was found with a gunshot wound to the temple. It was slumped over the driver’s seat of his grey and white Trailblazer, which was found parked in a poorly lit area of the San Jose, Nuevo Palmar Road.

An investigation launched by Police revealed that prior to the shooting, Gentle and another known individual went to the location to conduct an illegal transaction. While Gentle’s companion was engaged in a conversation with that individual, a dark complexioned male emerged from the bushes and shot Gentle.

Reports are that the gunman pointed the firearm at Gentle’s companion but he managed to escape on foot into nearby bushes. Witnesses say that the gunman then got into the parked vehicle and both individuals drove off.

While there is speculation that Gentle’s murder was motivated by a drug deal gone bad, that is yet to be confirmed and investigators say that they are pursuing multiple leads in their investigation.

