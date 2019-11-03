Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Mans House Burns While He’s In Police Custody Mans House Burns While He’s In Police Custody Saturday, 02 November 2019 A fire in the Iguana Street extension of Belize City on Friday night completely destroyed a plycem structure...
  • COPS CRACK DOWN ON SUSPECTED GANG MEMBERS Saturday, November 2, 2019 – Belize City Police are placing an emphasis on cracking down on gangs through their anti-gang operation launched in major gang hotspots throughout the city. As...
  • Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City Friday, November 1st. 2019 – – – By Michelle Sutherland – – Two persons continue to recover from gunshot wounds they...
  • Fatal Accident On The Western Hwy. In Ontario Village CORRECTION: On Wednesday morning October 30th. we received reports of the fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of Nelson Ayuso. We have been notified that the accident occurred the...
  

One of Two Suspects Charged For Darren Gentle’s Murder

One of Two Suspects Charged For Darren Gentle’s Murder
November 03
08:57 2019
Print This Article

One of Two Suspects Charged For Darren Gentle’s Murder

Orange Walk police have managed to formally arrest and charge one of two suspects believed to be responsible for last week’s murder of Darren Gentle.

On Monday, police charged Micheal McDougall 28 with murder. McDougall was arraigned later that day in the Orange Walk Magistrate Court and remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until his next court appearance.

Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, ACP Joseph Myvett, told reporters that the police investigation continues as they believe another person was involved in the crime.

On the night of October 23rd, Gentle’s lifeless body was found with a gunshot wound to the temple. It was slumped over the driver’s seat of his grey and white Trailblazer, which was found parked in a poorly lit area of the San Jose, Nuevo Palmar Road.

An investigation launched by Police revealed that prior to the shooting, Gentle and another known individual went to the location to conduct an illegal transaction. While Gentle’s companion was engaged in a conversation with that individual, a dark complexioned male emerged from the bushes and shot Gentle.

Reports are that the gunman pointed the firearm at Gentle’s companion but he managed to escape on foot into nearby bushes. Witnesses say that the gunman then got into the parked vehicle and both individuals drove off.

While there is speculation that Gentle’s murder was motivated by a drug deal gone bad, that is yet to be confirmed and investigators say that they are pursuing multiple leads in their investigation.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player
Polystructure Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • ELECTRIC VEHICLES: AN OWNER SPEAKS! ELECTRIC VEHICLES: AN OWNER SPEAKS! By: Major Lloyd Jones (Ret’d) My recent column – “Electric Vehicles: Plug In and Shut Up” – gave rise to some interesting debates. Many people...
  • One of Two Suspects Charged For Darren Gentle’s Murder One of Two Suspects Charged For Darren Gentle’s Murder Orange Walk police have managed to formally arrest and charge one of two suspects believed to be responsible for last week’s...
  • Mans House Burns While He’s In Police Custody Mans House Burns While He’s In Police Custody Saturday, 02 November 2019 A fire in the Iguana Street extension of Belize City on Friday night completely destroyed a plycem structure...
  • Police Officer Earns Certificate in Law Police Officer Earns Certificate in Law Another Police Officer has earned his law degree. Inspector of Police, Holman Katanegie graduated on Saturday from the University of the West Indies, Cave...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.