Police Officer Earns Certificate in Law

Another Police Officer has earned his law degree. Inspector of Police, Holman Katanegie graduated on Saturday from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados with his Master’s Degree in Law.

Inspector Katanegie is now one of several other Police Officers, including Police Commissioner Chester Williams and Assistant Commissioner Bart Jones who have reached that level of academic achievement.

Two years ago, Katanegie, who was a Constable at the time, was admitted to the bar as Barrister, Solicitor, and Attorney at Law at the High Court in Suva, Fiji and was able to practice law in the Courts of Fiji, after he received his Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice. Leading up to that, Katanegie pursued his Bachelor of Law Degree at the University of Guyana in Georgetown, Guyana.

Before leaving to venture off into law, Katanegie was assigned to the Prosecution Branch in Belize City.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This