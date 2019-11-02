Mans House Burns While He’s In Police Custody

Saturday, 02 November 2019

A fire in the Iguana Street extension of Belize City on Friday night completely destroyed a plycem structure belonging to Bruce Reneau, 36.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1st, neighbors living within the vicinity observed fire and smoke coming from the structure, prompting them to call the Police hotline and ask for assistance.

When Police responded they found a grey wooden and plycem bungalow structure measuring about 20ft by 25ft. in size completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was later extinguished by fire service personnel. The house and its content were completely destroyed, and officials say that the cause of the blaze is still uncertain since the homeowner was in Police custody at the time.

