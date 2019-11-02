Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

COPS CRACK DOWN ON SUSPECTED GANG MEMBERS

November 02
10:08 2019
Saturday, November 2, 2019 –

Belize City Police are placing an emphasis on cracking down on gangs through their anti-gang operation launched in major gang hotspots throughout the city. As recently as Thursday, three men became guests of the ‘Hattieville Ramada’ because of their involvement in gangs.

The men – Delbert Flowers, 18, Belizean fishermen and labourer Ralph Quentin Martinez, 24, both of the Ghost Town Crips and Shemaud Nunez, 20, affiliated with the George Street Gang, all pleaded guilty to the charge of being a member of a gang. When they appeared in the Belize City Magistrate Court on Friday, November 1st, due to their admissions of their gang affiliations, the trio was sentenced to eighteen-months imprisonment at the Belize Central Prison.

Police say that their operations leading to the arrest of the men was launched on Thursday, October 31st between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and was focused in the areas of the Ghost Town Crips and the George Street Gang.

