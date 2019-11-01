Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City

Friday, November 1st. 2019 –

– – By Michelle Sutherland – –

Two persons continue to recover from gunshot wounds they sustained in separate shooting incidents in Belize City on Thursday night.

The first incident which happened around 8:15 p.m. on Lizarraga Avenue in the city left Maleik Acosta, 21, of a West Street address with a single gunshot wound to his body. Acosta, according to Police, was socializing along with other persons under a house when a male person appeared and fired multiple gunshots at the gathering.

In the second incident, Ebony Street resident Adam Joseph, 25, is listed in critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was shot once to his body while riding his bicycle near the Belize City Civic Center around 9:45 p.m. on the same night.

Joseph was riding his bicycle on Central American Boulevard and heading towards the Belcan Bridge when an unknown male person approached him from behind and fired a single shot at him causing the injuries.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This