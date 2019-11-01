Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City

Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City
November 01
17:48 2019
Print This Article

Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City

Friday, November 1st. 2019 –
– – By Michelle Sutherland – –
Two persons continue to recover from gunshot wounds they sustained in separate shooting incidents in Belize City on Thursday night.

The first incident which happened around 8:15 p.m. on Lizarraga Avenue in the city left Maleik Acosta, 21, of a West Street address with a single gunshot wound to his body. Acosta, according to Police, was socializing along with other persons under a house when a male person appeared and fired multiple gunshots at the gathering.

In the second incident, Ebony Street resident Adam Joseph, 25, is listed in critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was shot once to his body while riding his bicycle near the Belize City Civic Center around 9:45 p.m. on the same night.

Joseph was riding his bicycle on Central American Boulevard and heading towards the Belcan Bridge when an unknown male person approached him from behind and fired a single shot at him causing the injuries.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player
Polystructure Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Sleepless Nights By: Dr. Abigail Joseph Sleepless Nights “YOU SLEEP LIKE A CAT!” – a phrase my friend Shivannie always messages at 4am. This is because Guyana is 2 hours ahead of...
  • Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City Two Men Shot In Separate Incidents In The City Friday, November 1st. 2019 – – – By Michelle Sutherland – – Two persons continue to recover from gunshot wounds they...
  • Editorial: November 3rd. 2019 The Caye Caulker Town Council has the authority to apply to the Supreme Court of Belize for an injunction for a cease-and-desist order to halt any construction which it deems...
  • Did San Antonio Resident Drowned, or was he a Victim of Foul Play? San Ignacio police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the official cause of death for San Antonio resident, Ismael August, 60, whose dead body was found...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.