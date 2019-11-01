Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Late Night Shooting On Lizarraga Ave. Leaves Man Injured

November 01
09:48 2019
Friday, November 1st. 2019 –

A man is admitted at the KHMH in stable condition after he was shot last night. Around 8:25pm Police visited the hospital where they saw a man identified as Maleik Acosta, 21, with a gunshot wound to the body.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Acosta was with a group of men socializing at a home on Lizarraga Avenue when an unidentified gunman entered through the gate and fired at them, injuring Acosta.

