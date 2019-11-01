Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Did San Antonio Resident Drowned, or was he a Victim of Foul Play?
November 01
14:20 2019
San Ignacio police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the official cause of death for San Antonio resident, Ismael August, 60, whose dead body was found floating in the Macal River on Tuesday evening

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on October 29th, officers were summoned to an area near the low lying bridge after receiving reports that a body was seen floating down the river. The body was extracted from the water and the victim was identified as August.

The scene was processed by police and the body was transported to the San Ignacio Community Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Information from townspeople is that August a well-known alcoholic who would frequent the area was seen walking around town prior to the discovery of his body. It is, therefore, speculated that August may have been intoxicated and fell into the river.

While that is just speculation among townsfolk, investigators are in no haste to label the incident as such but will await the autopsy to determine whether it was a case of drowning or foul play.

