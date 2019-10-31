U.S. Embassy/U.S. Southcom Donates to NEMO Machaca Emergency Operations Center and Disaster Relief Warehouse

Belmopan. October 31, 2019.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) remains very thankful to the United States Embassy in Belmopan and the U.S. Southern Command for providing the people and Government of Belize with a first-rate state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center and Disaster Relief Warehouse facility for the Toledo District.

Toledo is now better equipped with an emergency radio, satellite television and communication system, computers, servers, drone, warehouse shelving system, a press room, kitchen and other functional spaces to respond to emergencies and disasters. The district now has a platform or home base from where NEMO can plan, coordinate and launch relief operations for the affected population.

These facilities will help to ensure that the people of the south will be given the same attention and priority given to Orange Walk, Belmopan and Independence Village where similar facilities exist. NEMO Toledo staff pledges to maintain the standard and protect the investment to ensure proper use and function.

As NEMO continues to grow and develop we are very appreciative of all our partners, those who stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance and those who have donated vehicles, backhoes, loaders, communication towers, and boats. All these contributions have significantly increased our operational capabilities.

We have much more development to undergo to meet the demands and challenges of the 21st century. In view of the devastation from multiple hazards in our region, in particular from recent Category 5 hurricanes and the effects of climate change, our next major programming venture is aligned to the Sendai Framework and Comprehensive Disaster Management. We will be placing major emphasis along with the Ministry of Housing and the Central Building Authority on the built environment to advance disaster and climate-resilient thinking and construction.

NEMO stands ready to serve vulnerable families and communities that are at risk to natural and human-caused hazards. Again a big thank you to the U.S. Embassy and U.S. Southern Command for making the people and Government of Belize disaster-ready.

