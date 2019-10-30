Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

North Side Neighborhood – Scheduled Power Outage

North Side Neighborhood – Scheduled Power Outage
October 30
16:22 2019
BEL Announces North Side Neighborhood – Scheduled Power Outage

Power outage scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 to affect portion of Belize City including Simon Lamb Street, St. Joseph Street from Heusner Crescent to Baymen Avenue, Baymen Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Princess Margaret Drive including East Africa Street, Calle al Mar, 2nd Street, 9th Street, 14th Street and 3rd Street. BEL team to replace utility poles and pole-mounted devices in the area.

