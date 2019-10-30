Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Fatal Accident On The Western Hwy. In Ontario Village

Fatal Accident On The Western Hwy. In Ontario Village
October 30
11:21 2019
Print This Article

Wednesday, October 30th. 2019 –

At approximately 7.30am this morning (Wednesday October 30th.) A traffic accident occurred on the Western Hwy. in Ontario Village, Cayo. The two men in the vehicle were seriously injured, and shortly after the accident Nelson Ayuso succumbed to the injuries and died.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player
Polystructure Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.