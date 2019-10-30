Wednesday, October 30th. 2019 –

At approximately 7.30am this morning (Wednesday October 30th.) A traffic accident occurred on the Western Hwy. in Ontario Village, Cayo. The two men in the vehicle were seriously injured, and shortly after the accident Nelson Ayuso succumbed to the injuries and died.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

