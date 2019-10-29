Tuesday, October 29th. 2019 –

Four persons were all hauled before the Orange Walk Magistrate Court on Monday to answer to drug-related charges after they were busted with over two and a half pounds of marijuana and over 100 packs of contraband cigarettes at a police checkpoint in Orange Walk on Saturday night.

The men identified as the driver of a red Ford 150 pickup truck, Nestor Chimal 38, was accompanied by passengers, Claudel Stephenson 35, Tyrone Broaster 38 and Clinton Allen 22. They were jointly charged with the offense of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

In court, the men pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted $4,000 bail.

