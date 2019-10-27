Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Vehicle Runs Into River in Cayo @ San Ignacio Bridge

October 27
11:17 2019
Sunday, October 27th. 2019 –
– – By Marion Ali – –

The Reporter has received reports that a vehicle slipped off the wooden bridge that connects Santa Elena with San Ignacio and that heavy duty equipment is now trying to salvage the vehicle.

We do not know at this time if the driver/occupant(s) of the vehicle managed to make it out to safety.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

