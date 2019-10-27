Body Found Near Belmopan Is Roaring Creek Man

Sunday, October 27th/ 2019 –

We have received reports that the person whose decapitated body was discovered this morning near Belmopan is that of Roaring Creek resident, Michael “Wangsta” Gladden.

Gladden’s body was reportedly found in some bushes, but his head is still missing. He was last seen at a club last night.

