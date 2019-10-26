Saturday, October 26th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali

Two women have been rushed to the KHMH after they fell from the veranda on the upper flat of an old wooden structure which houses a barber shop on Church Street in Belize City.

The varanda reportedly caved in with the women and they fell through to the cement 10 feet below.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

