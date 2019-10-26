Friday, October 25th. 2019 –

– By Marion Ali –

A delegation of 10 Taiwanese investors, some of who live in the US and Canada, spent this week touring various agricultural sites hoping they can invest in opportunities that interest them in that sector.

Tracy Taegar-Panton who is the Minister of State in Investment, Trade and Commerce told reporters earlier this week that this is a step to show the Taiwanese businessmen Belize’s potential and what is available here.

“We hope to help them connect with colleagues in the private sector here in Belize. They are looking at some of the sub-sectors that are investment ready – export ready – if you will; some of the traditional areas, particularly, seafood is of high importance. They are looking at the opportunity for coconuts which is a new and emerging sub-sector for us and certainly some of the grains,” Taegar-Panton informed.

The delegation’s visit comes in the middle of negotiations with Taiwan for an economic agreement that Belize and Taiwan and making this link with these investors can be important for Belize’s economic development, the Minister alluded to, as well as to expose Belizean products to other markets.

CEO at the Ministry of Agriculture, Jose Alpuche shared that a mission like this can help us to diversify our investment portfolio in agriculture while attracting new investors who bring new practices and technologies.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of BELTRAIDE, Dr Leroy Almendarez said that because there is always competition for foreign direct investment, BELTRAIDE is working on a number of things to streamline and attract investment, such as simplifying the investment process to reduce whatever frustrations that existed, and working on a national investment policy and strategy that will address investments and make us more globally competitive.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This